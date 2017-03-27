Agents of SHIELD “What If” Preview Images

Hydra is apparently the S.H.I.E.L.D. equivalent in this reality, while Simmons is dead and Fitz is a rich dude.

As it stands, it is currently the second-lowest rated show on ABC’s primetime schedule (after Quantico and the now-canceled Conviction), averaging a 0.75 in the 18-49 demo and around 2.4 million viewers on a weekly basis. Three images from the episode have been shared by CBR.

One difference is that Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) is “alive and well” and the boyfriend to Daisy!

The most recent arc of the flagship Marvel series introduced the concept of a Matrix-like Framework into the MCU, and ended with Simmons and Daisy jacking into the system to try and rescue the rest of the team. “Season 4 Episode 16 – ‘What If…'” Death be damned, Grant Ward is back.

For the official synopsis of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” Season 4 episode “What If” will read feature that New World Order!

ABC earlier this week released the first photos from the third “pod” of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Here’s the trailer for the next episode of the season, What If, which will air in the US on Tuesday the 4th of April. Will be on ABC Television Network.