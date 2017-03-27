Ahead of Gudi Padwa, sale of cars and bikes rise by 10%

It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

Apparently, just so that they can take the delivery of their vehicles on the Gudi Padwa day, people have been registering their vehicles early in the week.

Mumbai: People in Maharashtra and those who hail from the state will celebrate their New Year tomorrow i.e., March 28. While the demand for air coolers and air conditioners is on the rise due to the increasing temperature, auto sales have seen as much as 10%-12 % increase over past year for the month of March. In India, there are many festivals which celebrate harvesting. On occasion of this festival we are giving Gudi Padwa Images 2017. They celebrate by wishing Gudi Padwa messages to their family and friends while the social media enthusiasts post colourful Gudi Padwa images, GIFs and quotes on Facebook and also share by WhatsApp wishing happiness and prosperity to everyone. The women dish out candies like “Puran Poli” and “Shrikhand” along with “Aambe daal” and “Sunth Paak”.

Maratha King Shivaji started this festival as Gudi Padwa after his victory. The Konkanis make a sweet dish named Kanangachi Kheer made of sweet potato, coconut milk, jaggery and rice. People even say that Gudi Padwa is the best day to start any new activity as it is considered quite auspicious. People offer their prayers to the Gudi after placing it on the window or door. On this day, people of all age groups wear new clothes and visit temples to seek blessings from the God.

On this day, the People raise Gudi on the right side of their house.

“Gudi” is a long bamboo stick which is decorated with green or yellow coloured cloth (tied at the top) along with a garland, neem and mango leave twigs. At the top of the kalash, sugar crystals and neem leaves are placed. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day.

To facilitate registration of vehicles before Gudi Padwa, the motor vehicle department has kept RTO offices open on Saturday and Sunday.