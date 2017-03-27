Airbnb rebrands for push into China

Setting up a dedicated Airbnb China unit allowed it to start localising its services for China – so it now accepts Alipay, allows people to sign in via WeChat and runs a 24/7 customer service line in Mandarin. First, it’s changing its name to “Aibiying“, which means “welcome each other with love” in Chinese.

After being a relatively passive player in China’s tourism market over the last few years, Airbnb is now doubling down on its plan to expand in China with a series of announcements, including a new brand name that will be used in China.

Just a week later, Airbnb did not only announce a more focused push into the Chinese market but also a fully-Chinese brand name that it will use to lure Chinese travelers to its products and services. Airbnb has approximately 80,000 listings in China and has seen almost 1.6 million guest arrivals at listings within China.

In a bid to appeal to these users, Airbnb is launching its “Trips” feature in Shanghai. Still, the launch of Aibiying signals a readiness to take China more seriously as it expands past its California roots.

Airbnb, the online marketplace for hospitality services recently raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding which led to many speculations about the company’s future plans.

Other updates soon to be rolled out include an advertising campaign and new guided tour programmes in Shanghai like a backstage tour of a traditional opera and learning about ancient folk art. “Instead they want local experiences”, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia told Bloomberg. They don’t want tourist areas.

But any move within China pits Airbnb against local leader Tujia, which lists more than 450,000 homes and is constantly adding more.

For this reason, Airbnb’s 80,000 listing shouldn’t be such a reason for skepticism, nor should the company’s slow pace.

Foreign companies often have a tough time competing against domestic alternatives in China and Tujia will likely give Airbnb a run for its money.

Airbnb hopes to tap into these young, millennial travellers, Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky said. It is fighting asymmetrically against rivals, where Uber ended up going head-to-head in a symmetric battle with rising Didi Chuxing.

Airbnb wants to capture the millennials who travel differently than their parents.

