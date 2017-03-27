Ajit Doval in United States, meets top officials

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval became the second high-ranking Indian official to engage with officials at the highest levels in the new administration, meeting his counterpart in the White House H R McMaster, defense secretary James Mattis and secretary for homeland security John Kelly during his two-day visit to the United States that concluded Friday.

“Our intent here today is to continue to strengthen the relationship and to make certain that it gets stronger year (sic) between two democracies that have many common interests, many common security challenges”, Mattis.

Doval’s visit to the USA comes days after that of Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar.

Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna was also present at the meeting.

Mattis said the Pentagon was “eager to listen and to learn about each other and show mutual benefit and mutual respect for the relationship that we have between our militaries”.

Echoing Mattis, Doval stressed that the Modi government would like to nurture this relationship further.

“We share the values, we share the democracy”.

Mr Doval and Mr McMaster during their meeting at the White House on Thursday “committed” to work together as partners to “combat the full spectrum” of terrorist threats, affirming that both great democracies stand together in the fight against terrorism, a senior Trump administration official said.

Doval, who is on a four-day visit to the USA, also met Secretary of Homeland Security General (Retd) John Kelly and National Security Advisor Lt Gen H.R. McMaster.