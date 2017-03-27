Akhilesh chairs Samajwadi Party’s national executive meet; Mulayam, Shivpal, Azam Khan missing

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that his Samajwadi Party will choose its next national president before September 30, triggering specualations of his stepping down from the post.

In a sarcastic tone, Samajwadi Party chief said: Some police officers said that they can understand the criminal intention of a man by looking at their eyes.It is surprising that people are able to understand such things within few days of BJP government coming to power, which even doctors wold not be able to say. I never knew that our officials used brooms so well.

He said that he was not upset over leaving the official chief minister’s residence at 5, Kalidas Marg, but was concerned about the well-being of three peacocks that had started living there during his tenure.

“I have heard that the residence has been purified and cows are being brought in”. That water will also be sprayed on media persons. And I came between the two (Rahul and Akhilesh).

Aparna and Prateek spent about 30 minutes with the new CM.

Charging the Yogi government of harassing policemen of a particular community, Yadav said, “Only cops of a particular caste were being suspended and transferred and everybody knows about it”. MSY gives meeting a miss “My party people and I have reviewed the defeat and the work on resolving issues is underway”. Questioning the performance of Yogi Adityanath, he said “Mukhy mantri ne kaha humse ek saal badey hain. My part is awaiting its outcome”. Mr Yadav said he would meet the media once every month. The meeting comes a day after Aparna Yadav who had contested from Samajwadi Party for the Lucknow Cantt seat lost to her BJP rival, Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

The meeting during the oath taking ceremony had been cordial and patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also attending the ceremony.