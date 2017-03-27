Alicia Vikander Looks The Part In New TOMB RAIDER Photos

Our film takes Lara from her early origins, to the physical and emotional challenges through which she ultimately becomes the Tomb Raider.

It might only be Monday, but we’ve got our first big sneak peek of the film week as the first image of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft has landed online.

But now Alicia Vikander is stepping into the role for Warner Brothers’ next installment, and she looks completely killer. She’s got the cargo trousers, the dirty tank top, the determined stare. Some of the first shots of her on set are already out in the wild, from rocky beaches to dense woods.

Official plot synopsis: “Seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes”.

Vikander told Vanity Fair that she was “really excited” to portray the action heroine on screen, because she sees her as “model for many young women”.

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16, 2018. She isn’t seen with the bow, but given how that’s one of Lara’s weapons nearly as iconic as her dual pistols, it’s a given that she’ll be wielding it in the film. She is very much human, and we see her deal with that humanity in many ways. The movie will be primarily based on the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot from Crystal Dynamics. She also has a fantastic mix of traits-tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she’s kick ass! Ready for a Tomb Raider reboot, or not so much?

Roar Uthaug will direct the film, which has a script by Transformers: The Last Knight scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Lara Croft finds herself searching for her father on an uncharted Chinese island when he goes missing looking for the ancient Dagger of Xian. “It’s a lot of fun trying to get into Lara’s head and the challenge of getting to grips with such a physical role is an element of this project that I find an absolute thrill”. The MGM and Warner Bros. collaboration now has a release date of March 16, 2018.