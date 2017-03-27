Amazon Alexa Is Coming To The iPhone

Amazon is making it a lot easier for customers to speak with its voice assistant.

Thanks to the new release, you can now use Alexa on your phone to listen to music from Amazon Music Unlimited or Prime Music, as well as playing Kindle books.

Tapping the microphone within the Amazon app will summon Alexa, then you can start asking questions just as you would through devices such as the popular Amazon Echo.

This brings natural-language voice commands to the Amazon app, supporting a variety of purchase actions including “search for.”, “reorder.” and “add.to my cart”. So, it looks like those who want a standalone Alexa experience will still have to shell out for an Echo device. This isn’t the first time Alexa has been on a smartphone – third-party apps on both iOS and Android have integrated the digital assistant – but it’s the first time that it’s coming directly from Amazon. It also opens up Alexa to any Amazon customer who doesn’t now own an Echo.

Meanwhile, developers have also been integrating Amazon’s digital assistant into their products via Alexa Voice Service.

This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing Alexa show up in non-Amazon devices. This is why Apple built Siri into a long-press of the home button.

Other reports have claimed that the Amazon Echo will soon be able to make and receive voice calls. This integration will also allow users to speak with Alexa, even when they are away from their homes. Additionally, Ford showed the beta version of its new in-vehicle Alexa controls for vehicles running the Sync 3 voice platform. The API permitted external developers not associated with Amazon to put Alexa on custom-made hardware like Raspberry Pi.

So far Amazon has announced the availability of the new feature only for the USA market as there is no confirmation about its arrival for the United Kingdom and Germany as of now.