Amazon investigating VR and AR homeware stores

Amazon has been trying to diversify its retail offerings. If the online retailer is successful in opening AR and VR homewares stores, then it would make things hard for the rivals. Realising the lofty task at hand, Amazon calls it Project Everest. Taking advantage of the government’s FDI policy in the FMCG sector, the Seattle-based company has plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore over the next five years in selling groceries, both offline and online. Further by leveraging this technology, the company is looking to do away with Physical stores. Drew Herdener – an Amazon spokesman – told the Times, “We are always thinking about new ways to serve customers, but thinking is different than planning”. Interestingly, the store unveiled in Seattle at the company’s headquarters previous year uses a mix of sensors and artificial intelligence to detect the items picked up by the shopper and charge them directly without the shopper having to visit the cashier.

Amazon, the global e-commerce giant is taking a slight detour from its aim of allowing users to shop on their smartphones.

Lowe’s is also way ahead with AR, recently showing off an app that uses AR to help you navigate your way through its stores. And Amazon has it easy somewhat as other worldwide retail giants like Walmart Stores Inc. have not shown much interest in the new developments.

Amazon Fresh, Amazon’s grocery-delivery service, has struggled to entice shoppers to buy lettuce as they would books or toys.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos now seems to understand that he can’t win the grocery game with websites, warehouses and trucks alone.

The company has said little about its grocery-store plans, aside from a video about Amazon Go’s no-checkout format that has racked up more than 8.7 million views on YouTube. Amazon will, of course, bring its innovations over to it.

Part of the appliance and furniture store strategy, according to the report, would use AR and VR technology to help consumers make purchase decisions by showing them what products would look like in their homes.