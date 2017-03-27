Amazon to Collect Sales Tax in Most States Starting April 1st

In the US, Sales Tax is roughly equivalent to VAT in the UK. Now, the online retailer comes under the limelight as CNBC reported that from April 1, Amazon had plans to collect sales tax from its customers in every state in the U.S. that imposes the sales tax, like New Mexico, Idaho, Maine, and Hawaii recently joined the list. With the addition of four more states, that number will soon go up to 45.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had resisted collecting sales tax from its customers for quite some time, but over the past few years, the company has bent.

Cyber Monday 2016 at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dupont WA. State governments typically focus their efforts on collecting tax from retailers anyway, and because of those efforts, Amazon is going to charge a sales tax in all states that collect a sales tax starting April 1.

“To avoid collecting taxes, Amazon has historically relied on another high court ruling that predates the era of online shopping”. Online retailers such as Amazon are generally only required to collect Sales Tax on behalf of the State where the buyer is located, if the company has physical premises in that State.

As a retailer, Amazon has always used every prerogative to keep its prices low.

More recently, Amazon has been more diligent about moving to collect sales tax in the remaining holdout states, adding 10 more states effective March 1st. But they have grown manifold over the years, and their physical footprint has expanded.

As an e-commerce giant, one of Amazon’s biggest advantages for customers (and biggest disadvantages for brick-and-mortar competitors) has been the site’s lack of charging local sales taxes.

Thanks for reading our work! . On Apple News, please favorite the 1redDrop channel to get us in your news feed.