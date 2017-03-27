Amber Alert canceled after 2 kids taken in stolen auto found safe

Police near Palm Springs, California say two boys, ages 1 and 2, are missing after the auto they were in was stolen.

Recent pictures of the two boys, ages 1 and 2, taken in a stolen vehicle Thursday night in Cathedral City.

Police say be on the look out for a white 2016 Honda Accord with the license plate number 7TJR654.

On Facebook, Cathedral City police said they would be reunited with their family shortly.

At this time, police aren’t sure why the babysitter stepped out of the auto.

Police said the boys’ babysitter stepped out of the auto for a moment and when she came back, the vehicle was gone. The suspect was last seen driving toward Ramon Road, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Carlos is described as 2 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds.

What are the criteria for issuing AMBER Alerts? There were no details about the person who kidnapped the boys.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities were continuing to search for the children and no arrests had been made.

The alert says the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately call 911.