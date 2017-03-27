AMD Ryzen with 12C/24T appears, excites us all so much

The CPU, which goes under the name “2D2701A9UC9F4_32/27_N”, has been spotted inside an Alienware Area-51 R3 PC. This news suggests that AMD is far from ending its take on dominating the processor market.

Rumors about a higher end workstation platform for AMD’s Zen architecture have been floating around for some time now, and while we like to focus on bringing you confirmed news, even we can’t ignore them forever. According to SiSoft Sandra’s database, it looks like AMD is going to release a new flagship CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads and the base/boost clock speeds are set to 2.7GHz and 3.2GHz.

If AMD is keen on creating a new platform, this means the appearance of AMD Ryzen with 12 cores is clear indication that the company is headed in a new direction.

A few days ago we reported a leak from CanardPC about an alleged AMD Ryzen processor with 16 cores and 32 threads. Therefore, the AMD team has to accomplish a more serious problem in its CPU expansion specifically the low latency of its L3 caches in each CCX.

The top of the current Ryzen range is the impressive Ryzen 7 1800X processor, running at 3.6MHz with an impressive eight cores. But a part with more cores could be around the corner.