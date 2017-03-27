American Airlines in talks over possible China Southern Airlines partnership

In a bid to strengthen its Asian footprint, Fort Worth, TX-based American Airlines Group (AAL – Free Report) is looking to buy a stake in Asia’s biggest carrier (in terms of passenger numbers) China Southern Airlines (ZNH – Free Report).

As such, trading in China Southern shares is to resume at 09h00L on Monday, March 27, 2017. The company has been in a trading halt since last Wednesday when it was reported by Bloomberg that China Southern was in advanced talks to sell a $200m stake to AA.

“As of the date of this press release, the company does not have any binding arrangement or definitive agreement in relation to the Possible Transaction”.

American Airlines, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), had announced its intention to operate flights on the above route previous year.

Delta, which also owns 49 percent of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd [VA.UL], gained an observer seat on China Eastern’s board as part of its deal in 2015.

In a separate development, Qantas was last week granted the right to unlimited capacity on the China route by Australia’s International Air Services Commission. A tie-up will increase China Southern’s visibility in the United States, said Will Horton, a senior analyst at the CAPA Centre for Aviation in Hong Kong.

According to people familiar with the matter, the USA based carrier was looking to invest approximately $200 million in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Southern. “US consumer mindset changes if American is putting cash in: China Southern isn’t just another airline or partner, it’s a carrier American believes in”. The International Air Transport Association predicts China will surpass the U.S. to become the world’s biggest air travel market in terms of passengers by 2024.

China Southern and its subsidiaries have ordered more than US$15 billion of new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus since 2015 as more people fly in the world’s most populous nation.