Amtrak train derails at Union Station

Emergency personnel are responding to a derailment, reportedly involving an Amtrak train, Monday morning outside Union Station in the West Loop. All of the passengers were moved to the unaffected cars at the front and the derailed cars were unbuckled and the train then pulled into Union Station.

Passengers on the train took to social media to document the derailment. “And we were informed the train derailed”.

Officials say train No. 49 was arriving in Chicago from NY and Boston. He says the train was switching from track to track when three cars in the middle of the eleven-car train lost contact with the track.

Although at least five ambulances were called to the scene, no injuries have been reported so far, according to Grzanich.

Magliari said the incident happened while the train was traveling at a slow rate of speed.