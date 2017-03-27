An abducted 11-month-old may be in extreme danger

The 11-month old boy who was taken from his home town of Gordo has been found safe, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports. Police also believed the infant was with 19-year-old Blake Perkins and 18-year-old Tandra Goff.

Perkins was reportedly abducted by a white male and white female believed to be Blake Perkins and Tandra Goff. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 119 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a faded black Honda.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after police say the child had been abducted by a man and woman in Gordo in west Alabama.

The picture for the suspect, Blake Perkins, was incorrectly published by the public alerts announcement.