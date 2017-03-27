Analysts At JP Morgan Reiterated National Grid PLC (LON:NG) As Overweight

Based on an average daily volume of 430,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is now 2.4 days. The relative volume of the stock is 2.77, while its market cap is $47.5 Billion. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. A sell-side firm might have issued a buy report on the company.

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) opened at 62.81 on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on the stock. There is no concrete way to calculate a price target. The highest price target outlook for the stock is $73 and the minimum price target estimate is $64.37. A commonly used metric is a company’s P/E Ratio. They now have a GBP 860.00p price target on the stock. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Maximum and minimum EPS estimate for the current quarter is projected at $4.22 and $3.97, respectively, according to 4 analysts.

National Grid’s share price has surged in today’s session, having added 0.55 percent to 1,013.00p as of 14:18 GMT. The analysts expect the company’s earnings momentum to accelerate with tariff increases approved recently in the U.S. and 61 percent of the Gas Distribution sell-down due to complete at the end of the month.

The business's 50 day moving average is 968.55 and its 200 day moving average is 984.02.

The 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets for National Grid for the Financial Times have a median target of 995.00p on the stock, with a high estimate of 1,100.00p and a low estimate of 850.00p.

In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security, analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report. The latest broker reports which are now outstanding on Thursday 23rd of March state 5 analysts have a rating of “strong buy”, 0 analysts “buy”, 6 analysts “neutral”, 1 analysts “sell” and 4 analysts “strong sell”.

The stock’s now has an analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.

National Grid had its "Sell" rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 1,060 ($13.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moreover, Societe Generale issued Upgrade rating for the stock on 20-Mar-17.

20/01/2017 – National Grid was upgraded to "Buy" by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The stock has moved north 3.25% over the past week of trading.

Today there are 3,763,000,000 shares in issue of National Grid PLC which are now trading at 1019.22 which brings the business’s market capitalisation to 38.35B GBP.