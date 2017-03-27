And now, fix health care

Mr. Reed, thanks for being with us.

MARY AGNES CAREY: Thanks for having me.

But it will very likely also induce insurers to offer much skimpier plans, potentially excluding the gravely ill and putting consumers at greater financial risk if they need care. Did Republicans break their promise to Thomas Taylor?

“The legislation before us, though, is not the answer-it perpetuates the problems”. And we’re going to have to deal with it.

That’s not going to happen this month. By demonizing the Affordable Care Act for seven years, Republicans built what turned out to be unrealistically high expectations among their conservative base that the law would be scrapped as soon as possible. I mean, what is there about being in charge of the government that your party doesn’t understand? I subscribe to the 80 percent rule.

Then he took aim at the recalictrant group of arch conservatives, known as the Freedom Caucus, that he and GOP leaders had spent the most time and effort trying to get on board in the last week.

MARTIN: You’re talking about premiums.

“I propose we stay with the ACA and work to strengthen it”, she said. Enough of the partisan rhetoric. The federal version applies to Americans insured through their employer as well as people insuring themselves. Are congressional Republicans going to go after that? You were elected in 2010, and your ceremony to be sworn in had to be delayed for a few days because you suffered a pulmonary embolism. Faced with Republican proposals to replace open-ended Medicaid funding with limited block grants or per-capita allotments to states, almost two-thirds of Americans (65 percent) said that Medicaid “should continue largely as it is today, with the federal government guaranteeing coverage for low-income people, setting standards for who states cover and what benefits people get, and matching state Medicaid spending as the number of people on the program goes up or down”.

REED: Oh, absolutely. I totally empathize, and that’s why we do the town halls, to listen to the folks.

Just minutes before, Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat, stood on the House floor, angrily waiving a sign that said GOP stands for “Get Old People”, which apparently has hung on her wall for years, according to an aide.

“Every single one of them will be better off with this bill”, MacArthur said. As we know it, 8 out of 10 people that enroll in the health insurance exchanges get some kind of help with their subsidies or out-of-pocket costs.

MacArthur ended up being the lone New Jersey supporter in the delegation after Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of Harding Township announced Friday he would join the state’s three other Republicans and unanimous Democrats in opposing the bill. Or is that a pipe dream? It has the individual mandate, which required all citizens of the state to have health insurance or pay a penalty. That’s not acceptable. Status quo’s not acceptable.

“I will not sugarcoat this”, he said.

SIMON: Well, what bit of Republican orthodoxy would you be willing to give up to get a bipartisan agreement? That means that after this bill passes and is signed into law – if it does pass and is signed – either states would have nearly no time to decide what to cover, or insurers would have nearly no time to figure out how to design and price their insurance plans.

While some are disappointed with the failure of the American Health Care Act, others tell WZZM 13 they are relieved by the outcome. You’ve been talking about some of them over the course this conversation.

SIMON: Republican Congressman Tom Reed of New York State. “Let’s keep the federal government out of this as much as we can”.

