Andhra woman, son murdered in US

The reports quote the family members of the deceased alleging that the Sasikala and her son Anish Sai were murdered.

They said Hanumantha Rao had dropped his son at school while going to office on Thursday morning and Sasikala had brought him home in the evening.

Both Sasikala and Hanumantha Rao were software professionals, and the former worked from home.

The couple, who got married 14 years ago, have been living in the United States for the past nine years. The bodies were discovered by N Hanumantha Rao, the husband of the woman.

According to reports in Indian news sites, the couple hailed from the Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, on India’s eastern coast. Hanumantha Rao is an associate director at a company whereas Sasikala was working for an IT company and she used to work from home.

Y Sambasiva Rao, member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Prakasam district, got in touch with the representatives of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and told them about the incident and also sough their intervention.

Police in the USA launched a criminal investigation into the case and were looking into motives behind the murder, including the possibilities of any foul play. “Her husband claims that he returned after 7 pm and found the door unlocked, and his wife and son lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit”, the MLA said.

This is the latest in a series of recent attacks on Indians in the US.

“Saddened to learn about the killing of Sasikala and her son in New Jersey, US”.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, an engineer from Telangana, was shot dead in a bar in Kansas last month. Days later, a driver of Indian descent was gunned down in Washington.

In his weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the government was still awaiting details of the unfortunate incident.