Andrew Lincoln Recreates Iconic ‘Love Actually’ Scene In Red Nose Day Promo

It’s been 14 years since Love Actually was first released in cinemas and it has gone on to become one of the greatest rom-coms of all time, as well as a classic Christmas film that millions revisit every year.

Love Actually director Richard Curtis, 60, who also co-founded United Kingdom charity Comic Relief, is the one who initiated the sequel for Red Nose Day.

‘That you’ll join us for a very special reunion called Red Nose Day Actually’.

Writer-director Richard Curtis considered writing a narrative for Karen without Harry, but ultimately decided against it.

The project was made in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, which – as Lincoln explained – airs March 24 on BBC One.

And even though it’s only a ten minute short film, we can’t wait for it to make its comeback. They meet inspiring individuals dedicated to changing lives in their community and discover the huge difference Red Nose Day money is making.

Liam Neeson, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster reprise their “Love, Actually” roles as Daniel and Sam in a sequel short being aired on a charity telethon. Emma Thompson will not be featured, which makes sense: Alan Rickman, the actor who played her character’s husband in the film, died a year ago. However, this time it’s not to confess his love to Keira Knightley’s Juliet.