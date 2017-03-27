Andy Rubin teases a first look at Essential’s bezel-less smartphone

As rumored earlier, the creator of Android, Andy Rubin is building a high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen that lacks a surrounding bezel. While it could have easily been assumed that the device would run Android based on Rubin’s past, it’s now all but confirmed that Android will be the mobile OS of choice for Essential.

In 2015, Rubin registered Essential Products Inc. and In late 2016, the company registered “Essential” listing smartphones, tablets, and other accessories. As you can see, the “bezelless” claim was pretty spot-on – while not truly lacking bezels, we see a screen with very small ones indeed.

There’s obviously still a lot we don’t know about the device, but as a first impression, it definitely looks like Essential could have something interesting on its hands here. From this angle, the phone is in fact reminiscent of Xiaomi’s Mi Mix, with the minimal top bezel. It’s going to have a modular system courtesy of a proprietary magnetic connector.

There is no word of when exactly we can expect to see a device come forward, but after almost a decade of companies releasing phones they claim to be “iPhone killers”, I would treat this effort with more than a bit of healthy skepticism.