Ange hints at changes for must-win UAE clash

Four draws in a row heading into this crucial clash at Allianz Stadium has put the Socceroos in real danger of missing automatic qualification for the finals in Russian Federation in 2018.

Postecoglou’s team is three points behind group B leaders Japan and Saudi Arabia, who occupy the two automatic qualification places.

Only the top two qualify automatically with the third-place side to move into a playoff with the team finishing third in the other Asian group with the victor of that game playing the fourth-placed team in the Concacaf group.

Australia and Postecoglou have come in for some criticism following last week’s 1-1 draw against Iraq, with the coach’s decision to introduce a 3-4-3 formation with a box midfield raising eyebrows.

“It was different to what we’re used to”, Kruse said. The players embrace it. “We are going to have to try to assert ourselves on the game as we always try to do”.

“It’s still in our hands”. We don’t deviate or cower now just because people are anxious about qualifying.

Postecoglou said he understood why fans and punters alike would start worrying about the team not qualifying for Russian Federation but said was not scared of failure. It does get scary.

“I’m glad people care and I’m glad people are talking about it”. I’m glad people are nervous and anxious and I’m glad they’re passionate.

“They have been up and down in terms of results, but we are expecting a tough game and I don’t think the situation is more pressurised for one team or the other”.

Against UAE, Australia will be without playmakers Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy due to injury and suspension.

Tim Cahill has urged Australia supporters to remain calm with the 37-year-old attacking midfielder keen to point out that the side have won two and drawn six of their matches.

According to Fox Sports, centre-back Trent Sainsbury and full-back Brad Smith could be in line for a recall, which could see Postecoglou name a back four with Bailey Wright and Milos Degenek likely to complete the defensive quartet.

Whatever the starting line-up, captain Mile Jedinak said the most important thing was to regain the ascendancy in physical contests after being out-muscled against Iraq. We know they have some quality individuals and some players coming back who didn’t play [against Japan], so that will give them a boost.

Socceroos frontman Tomi Juric says players will stick with the new-look system unveiled by coach Ange Postecoglou because they believe it works.

“I was disappointed as much as anybody after that. These countries don’t always get opportunities to qualify for World Cups”.