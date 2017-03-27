Angelina Jolie fires brother from head nanny role

James Haven had to supervise the six nannies Angelina employs – one for each child – in the wake of her split from former husband Brad Pitt.

“No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids”, a source told Hollywood Life speaking about Pitt and Jolie’s relationship.

And Angelina isn’t the only ex Brad has been in contact with recently as he also reached out to his former spouse Jennifer Aniston after he tracked down her number via a “tangled web of contacts” to wish her a happy 48th birthday on February 11.

With that said, it’s been months since the divorce was filed.

The 41-year-old actress will now manage without her brother, who was in charge of helping her with her children since her divorce. And it would seem that the actor is doing much better and is totally understood.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to see her brother James Heaven as the head nanny for her kids.

However, new reports suggest Angelina has “quietly dismissed” James from his role as head nanny, after she realised the job was taking a heavy toll on him. “He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that”.

The outlet goes on to say, “He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A. He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down”.

” Things are not easy, with the divorce of Brad and Angelina, and James did everything he could to help the family in this extremely hard period”, says a source close to the magazine.

According to sources close to Brad, he did not think he would ever split with Angelina. When he found out about her plans to divorce him, Pitt was completely blindsided, and it certainly didn’t help to then read about claims regarding his parenting skills, which were deemed to be anything but caring. We cannot say that Brad Pitt is not a good father with a gesture like this! When it comes to his family, Brad Pitt is ready for anything. My focus is my children, our children. and my focus is finding this way through.

James Haven would have been in charge of the general organization, management of the team of governesses of the children of the former couple.