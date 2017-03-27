Angry over USA healthcare fail, Trump voters spare him blame

The White House and the GOP leadership lobbied aggressively in the lead-up to the vote, hoping to persuade the House Freedom Caucus, an influential group of conservative Republicans, to support the American Health Care Act.

“I think we’re going to have to realize whether it’s healthcare, whether it’s tax reform coming up, that we’re going to have to find a way to get legislation through that is not just all Republican because then it becomes all or nothing, and it’s going to end up becoming nothing”, King told host John Catsimatidis.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said his committee had been working on tax reform in parallel with the failed healthcare reform push.

After two days of frantic scrambling, hasty rewriting, and unadorned begging, House Speaker Paul Ryan was forced to pull his Trumpcare bill from the House floor before Friday’s scheduled vote, delivering the most devastating blow yet to a struggling president eager to show his supporters that he is cut out for the task of governing. “Mr. Trump should not imagine that angry Americans will blame Democrats, who are totally locked out of power, if he presides over an unraveling of the system”.

“.@POTUS Unfortunately experts agreed AHCA wouldn’t truly repeal Obamacare & lower premiums, agree with you we can now get better bill”, DeMint tweeted. Many members were spooked by reports by the Congressional Budget Office showing that the bill would lead eventually to 24 million people losing insurance, while some moderate Republicans anxious that ending the ACA’s Medicaid expansion would hurt low-income Americans. “I’m always the optimist”. But he didn’t know enough to be effective and his seat-of-the-pants decision to give into the Freedom Caucus on “essential health benefits” lost more moderates than it gained conservatives, while Trump clearly had no idea of the policy implications.

But far-right lawmakers of the so-called Freedom Caucus mostly stood their ground, and every Democrat shunned the Republicans’ legislation, forcing the last-minute cancellation of a vote.

“I’m not in any trouble”, he told host Chris Wallace.

Trump has put tax reform at the top of his legislative agenda now that the healthcare bill has failed.

Priebus dismissed reports that Trump has blamed him for the bill’s failure as the work of “gossip hounds”.

“President Trump is the ‘art of the deal, ‘ and Chuck Schumer is the ultimate NY dealmaker”, King said. The bill had the support of Ryan and the Trump administration. “Democrats and some of these other members are going to come crawling back at some point”.

Poe is a Houston-area former judge who built much of his reputation on fighting for victims’ rights, and he spent much of the past year battling cancer. While political analysts said the matter seemed dead for now, some conservatives urged Republicans not to throw in the towel.