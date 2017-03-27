Anthony Martial: Why I am determined to stay at Manchester United

Martial has praised the Old Trafford fans for their patience during his hard second term.

Martial was a revelation in his first season at Old Trafford after a return of 11 goals in 49 games but his first-team opportunities have been more limited under Mourinho.

Sevilla were backed to move for him back in December and rumours over a summer transfer have refused to go away.

However, the France global has dampened the speculation over his future by revealing he’s “very keen” to stay at the club and he paid tribute to the fans.

Manchester United are not shy in splashing out for top talent as they did with Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer and are thought to be going back to Monaco in the hope of trashing out a deal, with Real Madrid also keen on the player.

The striker continued on to say that “I honestly think every time they sing it” that it always makes him as “happy as the first time I heard it” as it means they are behind you all the time which makes things better for the player.

The France worldwide has endured a mixed first season under Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach took over the reins from Louis van Gaal back in May.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has thanked supporters for their “really special” backing and pledged to pay them back by staying at the club for the long term.

‘I think it’s just a different mentality.

His goal tally for the season has remained at seven since the early part of last month, and having racked up 29 appearances in all competitions under Mourinho this season, he will be desperate to get that tally nearer the mark he set during his debut campaign last season.

