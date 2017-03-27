Anti-Brexit march falls silent for victims

The event’s organisers had refused to call it off in light of the atrocity earlier this week, in which Masood, 52, rammed a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before stabbing 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer to death in the grounds of Parliament. But we also stand in defiance because we do not buy the argument that democracy ended on the 23 June previous year’. “We will march on the heart of our democracy and reclaim our streets in honour and respect of those that fell”.

Protesters taking part in the march.

Protesters are marching in London today from Park Lane to Parliament Square to mark the 60th anniversary of the European Union, while calling for the United Kingdom to remain in the European Union despite the vote for Brexit.

Campaigners stood with their heads bowed for a minute-long silence on Saturday, with the only sound the chiming of Big Ben.

Unite for Europe pressed ahead, saying it had spoken to police and civic leaders to ensure the protest could be held.

All the European Union countries, excluding the United Kingdom, signed a new declaration to honour the 1957 treaty.

With Theresa May on track to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday and thereby begin Britain’s formal exit from the European Union, Remainers took to the streets of London on Saturday for one final hurrah.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addressed the crowd, insisting “democracy continues” and adding: “We stand in defiance of that attack”.

“Like many of you I was profoundly saddened by the outcome of the referendum but that sadness has given way to a perpetual sense of anger about the choices that Theresa May and her government have taken since”.

A similar march was organised in Edinburgh, where the Young European Movement gathered to show their support for the EU, in a region where the vote to stay within the bloc overwhelmingly won.

Carrying placards painted with clever slogans – such as “I wanna be inside EU” – and waving European flags, the participants gave the march a festive atmosphere that was bolstered by the clear skies and warm weather.

Young European Movement Edinburgh chairman Jean Francois-Poncet said the march was to protest against Brexit and commemorate 60 years of the European Union.