Anti-corruption cell to be set up in Manipur

Sobhapati Samom IMPHAL, March 24 – Manipur Cabinet on Friday chose to set up a special cell at Chief Ministers Secretariat to receive complaints against corrupt officials for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. Government spokesperson and Cabinet minister Th Bishwajit said, “the decision to set up the anti-corruption cell was taken for gathering information on corrupt elements in public service”.

The government asked general public to send video/audio of “any incident of corruption in public service” to a designated mobile number – 9402150000 – through WhatsApp. The identity of people providing such information will be protected, it said.

The Cabinet also made a decision to discontinue interview in direct recruitment for junior level posts (Grade-III & IV) in all departments in line with the policy adopted by the Central Government to curb corruption and also to ease the problems of poor people.

Explaining reasons behind the step, the statement said: “It will help in curbing corruption, more objective selection in transparent manner and substantially easing the problems of poor people”.

After Manipur, now Assam government will start the anti-corruption campaign in the state.

Nongthombam Biren Singh was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Manipur on March 15. The blockade has since been lifted. It chose to set up a mechanism to “enable all stakeholders and the departments accountable for proper utilization of fund”.