Antoine Griezmann issues a statement over his Atletico Madrid future

It is no secret that Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has been a long-term target for Manchester United.

Diego Costa could be on his way out of the club in the summer after recently suggesting he tried to force through a move back to Atletico a year ago. With doubts remaining over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Griezmann would be the dream replacement, if the duo do decide to leave.

What was Griezmann’s response to the talk of his exit?

Greizmann told Telefoot: “It’s sunny in Madrid, I feel good there”.

So that settles that?

“We now know that this summer Griezmann will probably move from Atletico Madrid and he’s going to cost you £85m and he’s going to cost you £250,000-a-week”.

The Rojiblancos are set to move into a new stadium next season and will want to do so with their biggest star, making a move even less likely.

Griezmann, 26, is renowned as one of the world’s best players at the moment, and is reported by The Sun to have a release clause worth £85.5million. That’s where they need to be because the Chelsea’s will and the Manchester United’s will and the Manchester City’s will. They can pay a huge fee and still give Griezmann wages well beyond what Atleti can afford.

However, if Jose Mourinho fails to deliver Champions League football then Stamford Bridge be the more appealing destination.