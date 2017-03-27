Apple Acquires IOS Automation Tool Workflow

The app supports iOS notification center and Apple Watch. That is why it has acquired the popular automation app Workflow, according to TechCrunch.

Your Workflow creations can be launched from inside the app, from other apps using Workflow’s Action Extension, or from the Today Widget. If you’re a constant multi-tasker and you’re unaware of the existence of Workflow, then you’ve come to the right place.

Workflow has always been recommended as an important app for those who need to do serious work using their phone.

It’s not just for social network purposes why the software was made.

There are several reasons why Apple bought Workflow, which awarded Workflow with an Apple Design award at its annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2015. There are literally millions of apps to choose from, with over 2 million in Apple’s App Store alone.

The app did tremendous work when it comes to implementing VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements. Workflow’s ability to make different apps talk to each other could be the missing piece Apple has been seeking to fully immerse itself into HomeKit.

How Could Workflow Help Apple? We are eager to see how Apple will bring some of the features created by Weinstein and team in the core iOS operating system. And the fact that Apple has already made Workflow free on Apple devices, removing the previous $2.99 price, suggests Apple is serious about ramping up the number of people who uses the app.

What Else Can We Do With This New App From Apple?

No more details about the deal are known for now. It is not known how Apple’s offerings will be integrated with the app. The Workflow app does take some time to get used to, but once you get the hang of it, it can save you a lot of time (and energy) scrolling through your phone.

With ‘Workflow, ‘ users can make GIFs out of photos in their camera roll, automatically make websites into PDFs, delete screenshots from their camera roll and much more. AAPL automation guru Sal Saghoian recently quit. But the Clips app designates that Apple is enthusiastic to continue being a part of the trend and technology evolution.