Apple iMac 2017 updates: New computer may be announced this year

In fact, this will be coming with exclusive specifications with some of the most advanced features like the incorporation of the AMD Ryzen chip that will revolutionize the CPU performance of this all-in-one desktop and surpass the levels of Intel i7 as well. The iMac desperately needs a 2017 refresh since it has been a while since it was last updated. It is possible that Apple may incorporate the new Ryzen 7 processors, which are known to be cheaper, highly efficient alternatives, in order to cut back on expenses. The “latest” version of the Macintosh computer came out a year and a half ago. After all, the iPhone is now the hot seller and, understandably, the main priority.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently assured people amidst rumors now going around about the iMac being discontinued.

“Nobody should worry about that”, said the Apple CEO.

Of course, no timetable is actually set. The Cupertino-based company is yet to confirm these speculations, and the official announcement regarding the release of Apple iMac is yet to be made.

The “iMac 2017” could possibly be announced during the WWDC 2017. The conference will be held from June 5 to June 9 at San Jose, California. Now it’s rumored to be announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 in June and will feature a lighter and slimmer design.

According to Korea Portal, this will be the ideal processor for the iMac as Apple iMac 2017 will be able to give a high-level performance with minimal power supply thereby ensuring very high efficiency regarding the operation.

Cook went on to address concerns that the Apple desktop has been sidelined. If the June launch doesn’t push through, fans would have to hope and wait for a late third quarter or early fourth quarter unveiling. Hopefully the tech giant doesn’t come up short again like it did a year ago, when it failed to mention anything about a new iMac during a Mac-centric October event that launched the new MacBook Pro models.