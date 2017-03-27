Apple Inc invests on research centers in China

Apple said it plans to build new research facilities in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already slated for Beijing and the southern city of Shenzhen.

Tim Cook / WeiboWith Trump president, his isolationist and protectionist rhetoric has raised tensions between the USA and China – with fears that global companies like Apple could be caught in the middle of a trade war.

Apple CEO Tim Cook defended globalization on Saturday, arguing that it is generally “great for the world”.

The Apple CEO’s comments come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, with protectionist rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump sparking concern of increased trade friction between the two countries.

“I think the reality is you can see that countries in the world … that isolate themselves, it’s not good for their people”, he added.

“I think the worst thing would be to-because it didn’t help everyone-is to say it’s bad and do less of that”, said Mr. Cook. The subject is a contentious one for Apple, a United States company that farms out a bulk of its manufacturing operations to China. This year marked Cook’s first appearance at the event, which is sponsored by China’s central government.

In his speech, Cook also reportedly spoke of Apple’s commitment to its users’ data privacy, something that it has had tensions with both the USA government and the Chinese government over.

Parroting past statements on the matter, Cook said Apple employs end-to-end encryption to protect its customers from nefarious actors.