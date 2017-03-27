AR is Now Apple’s Top Priority Overtaking Its Secret Car Project

Building on Bloomberg’s report that detailed Apple’s team of hundreds of engineers working on augmented reality features for iPhone that could later debut in a glasses product, FT says Apple has been working on the project for over a year and claims a launch is still at least a year away and “perhaps much longer”.

This news comes by way of the Financial Times, who revealed that Apple is “stepping up” their augmented reality eyewear efforts for the release of a product in the not-too-distant future. Apple starting exploring the feasibility of a head-worn device over a year ago. Regarding Apple’s AR glasses, it has been a clandestine project in our eyes and in the eyes of readers so right now we should just rely on reports from different sources. The social media company is researching technology that can make what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called in February: “glasses small enough to take anywhere”. Magic Leap declined to comment.

So far, are you excited for the potential launch of these AR glasses next year? Magic Leap has raised $1.4 billion in funding from Alphabet, Alibaba, and others to develop AR “light-field” eyewear that is smaller than Microsoft’s HoloLens.

Apple’s boost in AR efforts come after previous reports on the company’s interest in augmented reality. In January, an employee working at the Carl Zeiss AG booth at CES, allegedly confirmed that Apple is partnering with Carl Zeiss on a pair of augmented reality glasses.

Apple also made numerous AR-related acquisitions, including Prime Sense, a 3D sensing company, German AR company Metaio, and RealFace, which focuses on facial recognition. He has previously said he preferred AR over VR, because it allows people to be more “present”.