Arab-Israeli indicted for ties to ISIS

An Arab citizen of Israel was indicted Monday on suspicion of providing financial assistance to the Islamic State in Iraq, after his brother was killed fighting for the terrorist group there.

Fadil Sabr Kinaana, 25, a resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye, a town that forms part of metropolitan Nazareth, had been in touch with his brother Mohammed Kinaana, who left for Syria illegally three years ago, joined ISIS and was killed in battle.

The charges of supporting and of having contact with operatives of the Islamic State terror group were filed by the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office in the Nazareth District Court against 25-year-old Nazareth resident Fadil Tzaber Kna’anah.

Knaneh was arrested in a joint operation between Israel’s Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israeli Police on March 2 after information had surfaced showing ties between him and several members of ISIS. He was also in contact with Mohammad Kilani, another Israeli Arab who is now in Syria or Iraq fighting on behalf of ISIS.

“The ISA (Israel Security Agency/Shin Bet) views with utmost gravity contacts between Israeli citizens and terrorist elements and believes that they severely threaten the security of the State of Israel and the peace of its citizens”, the Shin Bet said in a statement. “The transfer of funds to terrorists overseas advances terrorist activities and that is why we will continue to use all of the means at our disposal in order to thwart in advance this threat and bring those involved in this crime to justice”. The Shin Bet discovered that Zabar, who supports the ideology of ISIS, was in contact with his brother until his death. He was also found to be in possession of risky substances and information for assembling explosives.

The Shin Bet revealed in October 2016 that it had uncovered an ISIS terrorist cell in east Jerusalem that planned to carry out mass attacks around the country and kidnappings.

During his arrest, images of military material and equipment as well as a “detailed guide of the jihadist fighter”, a manual used by terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State, were seized by security forces.