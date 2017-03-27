Argus indicated International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) as ‘Buy’

Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) ended its day at $173.83 with the rising stream of -0.57% and its total traded volume was 3.21 million shares less than the average volume. First National Trust Co. now owns 28,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corp.by 4.8% in the third quarter. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.90 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). PGGM Investments increased its position in International Business Machines Corp.by 69.6% in the third quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,476,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,405,000 after buying an additional 103,424 shares during the period.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has unveiled several new storage-related products at this year’s InterConnect conference, including the company’s new cloud storage service, IBM Cloud Object Storage Flex (Flex), and the powerful IBM Cloud Object Storage Cold Vault (Cold Vault) service. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 174.82 on Friday. The company maintains price to book ratio of 0.57 vs.an industry average at 3.53.

The company’s net profit margin has achieved the current level of 14.9 percent and possesses 47.9 percent gross margin. (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

The target price for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $6.54/share according to the consensus of analysts working on the stock, with an expected EPS of $0.01/share for the current quarter. The firm earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 billion.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) have shown a high EPS growth of -50.00% in the last 5 years and has earnings decline of -164.80% yoy. On a year-over-year basis, that compares with an EPS comp of $2.35. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Hold and their mean rating for the stock is 3.50 on scale of 1-5. Current ratio which is the relationship between current assets and current liabilities, indicating the liquidity of a business is calculated as 1.20. After that transaction, this investor is left with a total holding of 29,297 shares, representing a total investment value of $5092697.51.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp.in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines Corp. from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

International Business Machines has 943,212,000 shares now held by shareholders which now trade around the 175.53 mark which totals International Business Machines’s market capitalisation to 165.56B Dollars. If we look for a little more qualitative data on the range of expectations, we find in analyst notes that the stock has 3 “Buy” ratings in place. Bank of America Corp raised shares of International Business Machines Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The current share price indicate that stock is -46.05% away from its one year high and is moving 92.94% ahead of its 52-week low.