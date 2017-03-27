Arijan Ademi: Dinamo Zagreb midfielder’s doping ban cut to two years

Macedonian footballer Arijan Ademi has had his drugs ban cut from four to two years at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A sample provided by Arijan Ademi during a doping control on 16 September 2015 was found to contain the prohibited substance stanozolol.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, banned the midfielder for four years in November of the same year and the organisation’s appeals process backed up that decision in May 2016.

Having always denied any intentional wrongdoing, Ademi, who switched his global allegiance from Croatia to Macedonia in 2014, will now be eligible for club and country from October.

Following a hearing in Switzerland, European football’s governing body issued a lengthy suspension to the Macedonia worldwide, who has always denied any intentional wrongdoing and blamed his failed test on a contaminated prescription supplement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport halved Ademi’s initial four-year ban by UEFA because he proved he had not meant to cheat.

CAS accepted that but “could not uphold the player’s argument that the challenged decision should be annulled”.

