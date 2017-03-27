Armed burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas sends panic through casino

The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.

Early reports on social media of shots being fired at the busy casino and hotel were false and there were no injuries, the Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter.

“Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio”, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 2:13 a.m. A preliminary investigation suggested three robbers used a sledgehammer to break in to the property, the spokesman said. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false.

One eyewitness shared a shocking photo of the alleged robber standing outside the Rolex store in a pig mask.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. local time, and witnesses told police the men smashed the store’s windows to get inside, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

She also reportedly saw another in a similar outfit, holding a handgun.

A video posted to YouTube purported to be of the suspected robbery, shows one person dressed in black in a pig’s mask outside the watch store, leading two other masked people, carrying tote bags, out of the lobby.

The Bellagio was on lockdown after the incident for about 30 minutes, ABC News reported, with certain areas of the hotel closed off to patrons. First, the suspects couldn’t start their auto in the hotel’s parking garage and then they failed to carjack another driver, Lt. Carlos Hank told the paper.

Bellagio officials were not immediately available for comment.