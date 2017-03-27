ARMY trend ‘#ArmysWillProtectJimin’ after Jimin receives death threats

BTS Jimin has been receiving death threats in social media from anti-fans and the group’s loyalists, A.R.M.Y., are determined to protect the idol.

K-pop group BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys) has been the target of various malicious rumors and death threats on Twitter for the past days, Koreaboo reports. Shortly thereafter, there were alleged screenshots from a now-suspended user named Selja that revealed a false DM conversation which said Jungkook had sexually assaulted a Brazilian fan.

A few days ago, some toxic users on social media started spreading various false rumors including one that said Jimin hates worldwide fans. Things escalated after one particularly toxic user began making death threats towards the BTS member.

Some of the posts contain violent images, all alluding to Jimin’s imminent death in the next BTS concert. The troll sent out numerous death threats and graphic pictures of blood and guns, promising to follow up on his threat during BTS’ upcoming concert at the Honda Center in the U.S.

Meanwhile, fans of BTS are understandably anxious and upset. “The group’s fans agreed to trend #ArmysWillProtectJimin” on Twitter and this was met with different reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS is now on a North American tour and is looking forward to a concert in Anaheim, California on April 1 and April 2. Back in 2015, the group canceled an event after a death threat which supposedly targeted BTS member Rap Monster.

After stopping at Chicago and Anaheim, the BTS The Wings Tour will continue to Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, Sydney, and various cities in Japan until July.