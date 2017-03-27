Arrest Made in Murder of Adopted 8-Year-Old in Pomona

The arrest comes after the house where the boy died last month was shot at again over the weekend.

Authorities arrested a suspect Sunday connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home.

The shooting on February 20, claimed the life of Jonah Hwang, who was with his parents and visiting friends for dinner when shots rang out.

Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested in Pomona Sunday and booked at the Pomona City jail, Pomona police said.

Since the shooting, authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the killer.

Officers took Houl into custody without a struggle in an unincorporated county area near Pomona shortly after 11:40 a.m., according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

Police said Jonah and his family were visiting a Pomona home for dinner when someone shot at the home.

Police planned to hold a conference Monday afternoon to provide additional details on the investigation. No one was injured in Saturday’s shooting, police said, as no one lives at the home anymore.

No one was home at the time of the latest shooting.