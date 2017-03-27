Arsenal and Chelsea blow: Tottenham favourites to land Everton star – bookies

Everton fans have blasted England boss Gareth Southgate on Twitter after he elected to leave Ross Barkley on the bench in both of the Three Lions’ fixtures in the worldwide break.

New permanent England boss Gareth Southgate elected to use just two substitutes for his side’s home win at Wembley, leaving the likes of Jesse Lingard, Nathan Redmond and Barkley on the bench.

The 23-year-old midfielder endured a tough start to the current Premier League season, but has since developed to become an integral part of Ronald Koeman’s starting XI at club level.

Everton star is said to be open to a move to London, but would the clubs interested be overpaying for his services?

“Since then I’ve been putting in hard graft at the training ground and it’s been paying off under the new manager who has been pushing us really hard”.

It will surely come as a disappointment to the player who has worked hard to get back into the global scene after being dropped past year.

“Of late I’ve been doing well”.

The attacker has made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting seven in the process.

The call-up initially brought a lot of excitement for the Toffees player and supporters after he was rewarded for his fine form this season with his first selection for the England squad since the summer’s European Championships.