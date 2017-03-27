Arsenal eye up Premier League star to replace Cech

According to the Mirror, the Frenchman wants Schmeichel to rival Petr Cech for the number one spot at the Emirates.

However, it has not quite worked out the way we hoped, because Arsenal are still waiting to reclaim the crown we last wore in 2004 and this season Cech has not always been at his best, although his competition David Ospina has been even worse.

So I am not all that surprised to see The Mirror reporting that Wenger is looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, or that the man in the frame is the Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel.

Arsene Wenger’s side have lost four of their last six games, conceding 16 goals in the process – their only wins in that period came against Sutton United and Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

The Danish Goalkeeper has been a standout for the Foxes, playing a major part in Leicester’s recent turn of fortunes in the Premier League, while also saving a penalty against Sevilla to ensure his side advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

According to reports, the 67-year-old will meet with members of the backroom staff on Monday, with the likes of Steve Bould, Neil Banfield and goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton desperate to find out his decision with their contracts all expiring at the end of the season.

Now at 30, the Danish shot-stopper is at the peak of his powers and could be tempted by a move to North London where he will be sure to play in Europe once again next season.