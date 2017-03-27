Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere eager to hear from AC Milan

The midfielder left the Gunners for Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal last summer and his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium has been the subject of speculation ever since.

What the Daily Mail is reporting, though, is that our Jack could be heading out of the country and going to play for AC Milan in Italy next season, with the report claiming that the former England global star David Beckham has urged Wilshere to try his hand in Serie A, as Beckham did himself with great success.

If Arsenal decide to offload Wilshere on a permanent basis at the end of the season, he will be open to signing for AC Milan, according to the Daily Mail.

The former England skipper enjoyed two loan spells at the San Siro towards the end of his career.

He has been apparently inspired by Joe Hart’s success story at Torino from Manchester City.

And Wilshere, who was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, has apparently also been encouraged by the success his worldwide team-mate has enjoyed in Italy.

However, Wilshere opted to stay in the Premier League and join Bournemouth on transfer deadline day, where he is now struggling to get in Cherries boss Eddie Howe’s starting line up.

Italian giants AC Milan are believed to be Wilshere’s top choice, with fellow Serie A side Roma and Portugal’s Benfica also monitoring his situation.