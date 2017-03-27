The France global has been with the Gunners since 2012, during which time he’s worked Arsene Wenger.

Giroud has mostly been reduced to the role of supersub for the Emirates side this campaign.

The France worldwide scored twice for Les Bleus as they eased to a 3-1 win over Luxembourg this weekend, with a close range finish to open the scoring and then a late header to secure the points after both teams had scored from the penalty spot.

He told L’Equipe: “My aim is to score my 100th goal this season for Arsenal”.

“At Montpellier in 2011-12, Rene Girard was of the fighting mentality of a player who never gave up, of open-mindedness, of fight”.

In that case, with Lucas Perez having picked up an injury and with both of our England worldwide forwards Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott not involved during the global break, Olivier Giroud must be feeling fairly confident of his place in the Arsenal team next weekend.

‘We were the champions of France with him’.

The Frenchman believes he can adapt under these two gaffers in future, but did not disclose probably he would be leaving the Emirates at the end of the ongoing Premier League season.

“For me, the most hard moment was that after scoring an important goal against Manchester United, I thought that I had scored some points and that I would start against PSG… but no”.

“So I asked to speak to the coach to understand”.

“Sometimes I played with (Alexis) Sanchez on the left, but the rest of the time I have to adapt to the tactical decisions”.

“I understand the notion of balance once the ball is lost”.