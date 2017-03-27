Artificial sun in the making

The sun never sets in Jülich, Germany now that scientists created the world’s largest artificial sun at the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

According to The Guardian, the Synlight experiment comes up with nearly 150 “souped-up” film projector spotlights, and is capable of generating light with tremendous intensity – approximately 10,000 times more intense than natural sunlight. But the Sun generates a almost limitless supply of energy that just needs to be harnessed.

The tool is part of the Synlight project and scientists hope they can use it to create eco-friendly hydrogen fuel by splitting water molecules into individual hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

“We orientate all lamps to focus on one point, which can generate temperatures of over 3,000 degrees Celsius”.

About 149 high-performance Xenon short-arc lamps are assembled in the three-storey Synlight research facility to simulate natural solar radiation to help in assessing development of production processes for solar fuels, including hydrogen.

It’s part of the “Synlight” project, whose goal is to split water molecules into its component oxygen and hydrogen atoms using the power of the sun. But while hydrogen is the most common element in the universe it is rare on Earth. Researchers, however, are trying to eliminate the need for electricity, and that’s where the Synlight project comes in – an alternative means to tap into the energy typically generated by the sun, but often in short supply depending on the country or the time of the year.

Hoffschmidt said the dazzling display is created to take experiments done in smaller labs to the next level, adding that once researchers have mastered hydrogen-making techniques with Synlight’s 350-kilowatt array, the process could be scaled up ten-fold on the way to reaching a level fit for industry.

DLR executive board member Lemmer said: “Fuels, propellants and combustibles acquired using solar power offer huge potential for long-term storage and the production of chemical raw materials, and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions”. We apparently can’t use huge bulb arrays like the Synlight, it cost $3.8 million to build and consumes as much power in 4 minutes as an average German household consumes in a year.

Talking about the creation of fuel for airplanes, Hoffschmidt was quoted by Business Insider as saying that hydrogen can be “incredibly” volatile, but can create environmentally-safe kerosene fuel once blended with carbon monoxide from renewable sources.