Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Reviewed By Analysts

Zacks Investment Research has downgraded Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP) to Strong Sell in a statement released on Tuesday March 14, 2017. 519,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter.

01/11/2016 – Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. was downgraded to “market perform” by analysts at JMP Securities.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) opened at 10.12 on Wednesday. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,936,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,789,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares during the last quarter.

02/29/2016 – Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock. They now have a United States dollars 6.25 price target on the stock. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345 million. Ashford Hospitality Prime had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 13.9% in the third quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc was upgraded to “outperform” by analysts at FBR Capital Markets. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -71.64%.

On 12/15/2014 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 1.2% with an ex dividend date of 12/29/2014 which will be payable on 1/15/2015.

The share price of the company (NYSE:AHP) was up +2.87%, with a high of 10.41 during the day and the volume of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. shares traded was 369220.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock.in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

03/09/2015 – Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust.

12/21/2016 – Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Analysts believe that we could see stock price minimum in the $12 range (lowest target price), allowing for another 10.6% jump from its current position.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The analysts, on average, are forecasting a $13.75 price target, but the stock is already up 10.38% from its recent lows.

03/13/2014 – Morgan Stanley began new coverage on Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. giving the company a “equal weight” rating. It operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry. The hotels in its portfolio are located in the United States gateway and resort locations.