Ashwin overtakes Steyn as the leading wicket taker in a season

R Ashwin achieved another high in his career on Saturday when he clinched the wicket of Australia captain Steve Smith on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. He surpassed Dale Steyn’s tally of 78, which the South African speedster got in 2007-08 season. Ashwin now has 79 wickets from 13 Tests in the 2016-17 season at an average of 25.64.

In all, Jadeja has taken 67 wickets at 22.98 with four five-wicket hauls in 24 innings.

Ashwin’s spin partner Ravindra Jadeja finds himself third on the same list, having taken 68 wickets so far at an average of 23.48 this season.

Earlier, during the first Test of the series against Australia in Pune, Ashwin has broken Kapil Dev’s (63) record of most number of wickets by an Indian in a home season, which the legendary all-rounder set in 1979/80.

In February 2017, India played host to a one-off Test against Bangladesh which they won.

Ajinkya Rahane remained the hero for India on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Dharamshala as he put forward his best fielding abilities to strike the main chieftains of the Australian batting.