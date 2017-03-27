Asian markets start week on a low note

During Monday morning in Asia, Dow futures fell 97 points, S&P 500 futures were down 14.3 and Nasdaq futures were 33.75 points lower.

“This was the first major attempt by the administration to reform the government and its miserable failure exposes the limits of President Trump”, Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, told Bloomberg News Tokyo’s Nikkei index led losers, shedding 1.5 per cent by the break as the dollar retreated against the yen, while Toshiba dived on a report its troubled U.S. nuclear unit is likely to start bankruptcy proceedings this week. The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, as financial stocks weighed. In Singapore, shares fell as much as 1 percent to their lowest since March 10, with industrials leading the losses.

BHP Billiton dropped 2.39 percent, after the Escondida copper mine strike in Chile left the Australian miner with a loss of about Dollars 1 billion and in a weaker negotiation position, Reuters reported.

In South Korea, the Kospi was off 0.55 percent.

USA equity index futures dropped at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump’s stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the US healthcare system.

“So, we (investors) are waiting for some developments before moving back to these markets”.

The White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should support Trump’s agenda, or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, Reuters reported.

The dollar was weaker at 99.315 against a basket of currencies at a four-and-a-half month low.

Oil prices were also active overnight, with benchmark WTI futures for May delivery falling almost 1% to $47.49 per barrel from Friday’s closing price while Brent contracts for the same month were marked 0.8% lower at $50.80 each. Against the greenback, the yen was weaker at 110.40, falling below the 111 levels seen last Friday.