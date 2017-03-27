Athletes Dominate ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24 Premiere

And we’re off to the dance floor! (She backed up Beyoncé’s live TV performances of Single Ladies.) Plus, she has one of the best (and most demanding?) partners in Maks who recently said on The View that his Mirror Ball-winning family – fiancée Peta and bro Val – are all going to go for it this season.

Time to put on your dancing shoes! I want to come see you!’ ” Morris, who blogs about her DWTS experience exclusively for PEOPLE, told reporters after Monday’s show, “So you’ll expect those two in particular, but hopefully a couple other people will be coming”. She seems to possess the stamina of a caffeinated squirrel and was unstoppable in her salsa with Keo, but in spite of her seemingly boundless enthusiasm, got a surprisingly low score of 21 from the judges, which drew boos from the studio audience and caused her to ask, “Porque?” The 46-year-old could blame his stiffness in the head-bopping dance to having broken his neck a few years ago. He is also the first baseball player to ever compete on DWTS. Erika Jayne is a consummate professional, with several #1 songs on the Billboard Dance Chart, and she knows how to use her body like no one’s business.

The former “Bachelor” Nick Viall earned a very respectable 24 points for his cha cha, while Heather Morris’ waltz pulled a high score of 28. Bruno said Mr. T did enough to get him “hooked for the second week”, but Carrie Ann was openly frustrated by his many mistakes. She’s still a dedicated athlete and choreographer, and will undoubtedly bring some fierce intensity – like former contestant Kristi Yamaguchi, who won Season 6. Julianne called their cha-cha the best dance of the night so far, and Bruno said it was a revelation. Len said the best thing about their cha-cha was that he didn’t “have to watch it again”.

Until tomorrow, then, here’s a sneak peek at the dancers we’ll be seeing for the first time tonight – and the roles they’ll be filling.

Jimmy Kimmel has locked in his pick for which celebrity will take home the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars!

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.