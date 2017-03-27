Attorney General Schneiderman announces felony indictment of Ortt and Maziarz

The accusations stem from an investigation into a Niagara County campaign that, sources say, ran afoul of state election laws by reporting payments to a marketing and public relations firm, but not reporting that it had hired hired Orrt’s wife, Meghan, a graphic designer, as a subcontractor.

“Absolutely”, Flanagan said. “I believe in our system of jurisprudence”.

George Maziarz (both R-Niagara County) both with multiple felony counts of filing a false instrument in the first degree.

A NY state senator was charged on Thursday with secretly padding his salary when he served as an upstate mayor, while his predecessor in the senate seat was accused of devising a scheme to secretly maintain payments to a disgraced former staffer.

His wife, Caroline, is the Niagara County district attorney, and she recused herself from the case several weeks ago as state investigators moved forward in the probe that really had its roots with the former Moreland Commission on Public Corruption which found issues with un-itemized spending by Maziarz’s campaign committee before it was disbanded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Two upstate politicians were facing felony charges that they violated state election law, in the latest allegations in a rash of corruption arrests in NY state government.

Ortt said he was “saddened” and “sickened” at the “ridiculous and baseless” charges.

A lawyer for Maziarz could not immediately be reached and a person answering the phone at Ortt’s lawyer’s office said he would have no comment. Similar charges of political motive were leveled against Schneiderman’s office during the LDC bid-rigging scandal in Monroe County. Wojtaszek pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violating Election Law Section 14-126-4, a class A misdemeanor, before Judge Gary F. Stiglemeier in Albany City Court.

Schneiderman also announced the guilty plea of Henry Wojtaszek.

OTB said the charge dates back to events in 2012 and focuses on his failure to file a required statement with state election regulators. George Maziarz and his hand-picked successor, current state Sen.

The payments allegedly went to a former Niagara County legislator and Maziarz campaign associate, as well as to Ortt’s wife, neither of whom did any work to earn the money, according to the indictments.

Maziarz is accused of using the entity to pay a former Senate staffer who had to leave government service following sexual harassment charges, according to the AG’s office.