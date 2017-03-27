Attractive Stock of Yesterday: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. posted earnings of $4.88 per share in the same quarter past year. (NYSE:GS) is expected to post revenue of $8.74 Billion in the current quarter, according to consensus of 18 analysts.

Another critical number in evaluating a stock is P/E or the price to earnings ratio. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is -7.24% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is -5.78%. On the other side, analysts now consider The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. a neutral, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. If you are investing like Buffett, the report can assist in finding the company with the durable competitive advantage, and if Peter Lynch is your hero, you might find a low P/E ratio, share buyback or future earnings growth in the depths of the report. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $10.77 Billion and $7.9 Billion, respectively.

The stock has actually made strong gains in the past year, as the company has gathered a 51.35% return in the past twelve months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Compass Point started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Your own financial situation and investment needs are what matter. Rafferty Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Buy rating has been given by 4 analysts to the company stock whereas 1 analyst given UNDERPERFORM rating to stock and 16 analysts given HOLD rating. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%. By reviewing stock prices from the stock market history of the company and examining its analysts ratings can give an investment picture with updated information of stock which helps investors to make investing decision. Also, Director James A. /Dc/ Johnson sold 11,600 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. Last session The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. “Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company’s performance the analyst decides whether their stock is a “buy”, sell” or hold”. They now have a Dollars 256 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.