Aussies look to stop hosts from claiming lead

“We’re happy. [At the] end of the day, [nearly] 250 runs for six wickets was not really the worst day for us”.

NATHAN Lyon single-handedly turned the Dharamsala decider on its head to send one of the most epic series in Test history down to the wire.

Jadeja was ably assisted by Saha as the duo added 96 precious runs for the seventh wicket – a stand that clearly frustrated the Aussies as Jadeja went on to score his seventh Test fifty, his second of the series.

Ashwin made 30 before he was trapped leg-before by Lyon. Jadeja broke the shackles by hitting a six off Nathan Lyon’s first over of the day. Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket.

“Australia would be happy with these Indian tactics”, former India allrounder Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

“I know he leads from the front and his aggression and energy is something that would have been really good for us”.

“Somebody like that we’ve all played under him and he’s been a huge influence on everybody in the team and he always sets great examples for us. Everyone wrote us off, but to be in this position in the last test of the series that’s 1-1, I think the pressure is now on India“. The ball has made no contact with the all-rounder’s bat and Jadeja plays on.

Yadav also accounted for Matt Renshaw before Glenn Maxwell (37 not out) put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket with Peter Handscomb to steady the innings briefly.

“As an opener, it is my responsibility to spend as much time in the middle so we don’t have to bat in the second innings”. He scored 60 off 124 balls.

The 24-year-old left well, drove elegantly and slog-swept Steve O’Keefe for a six en route to his fifth half-century of the series.

Despite the setback, Kohli said on match eve that if he was to be ruled out, it would give his charges the chance to rise to the challenge without perhaps the world’s best batsman in the XI. It will keep us interested in the second innings.

“Josh (Hazlewood) and Cummins in the first session, I can say, is the toughest (spell of fast bowling) I have faced in Test cricket so far”.

“It was frightful execution, for sure”.

Hazlewood was rewarded for constantly attacking the line outside the off-stump when Murali Vijay edged him to Matthew Wade to depart for 11.

The four-match series is level at 1-1.

India is still 52 runs short of Australia’s first innings total of 300 as at least three batsmen failed to convert their starts into big knocks.

Pujara (57) batted Australia into submission with a brutal double-century in the third Test, and in a batting line-up missing Virat Kohli, his departure was enormous.