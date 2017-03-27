Austin Shooting Kills Boy, 14, Police Say

Two women were killed and three other people are hospitalized in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into a West Side building Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 6:59 a.m.in the 1600 block of North Austin, according to Chicago Police.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Three other people, two men and a woman, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Information was not immediately available about the circumstances of the crash.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.