Australia bowl out India for 332 runs, Lyon picks up a ‘fifer’

Rahane is also leading India for the first time in Test, while he becomes the 33rd captain to lead the side.

Sure Jadeja can hit the ball, Saha got a hundred in the previous game, but Australia have the second new ball in their hands and just about three or four overs old, so tomorrow morning it’s going to be very, very hard (for India). In all, he faced 95 balls and hit four fours and four sixes. Rahul scored his sixth test half-century, and fifth in this series, off 98 balls.

When the DRS was not available, the Aussies had appealed thrice with the umpire rightly ruling the decision in favour of the batting team on all occasions and made sure that there were no controversies due to the absence of DRS. India passed 300 in the 109th over to take the lead, and Australia struck quick blows thereafter to wipe out the lower order.

He was not afraid of the short pitched stuff bowled by Cummins as he pulled him to deep mid-wicket for a boundary and then for good measure hooked him behind square for his fourth six.

Incoming batsmen Bhuvneshwar Kumar departed in the next over without disturbing the score. Two balls later, Steve Smith took a sensational one-handed catch, falling backwards, at slip to dismiss Saha off Cummins.

For Australia spinner Nathon Lyon scalped five wickets while Cummins took three wickets. The Rahul-Pujara duo added 87 runs for the second wicket to lend solidity to the Indian innings after Murali Vijay’s (11) early departure. Mathew Wade scored 57 runs.

On day two, half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate. In Bengaluru, he double-hit Lyon on 90 as he desperately sought a hundred and in the second innings, played a loose drive off Steve O’Keefe on 51 and failed to bring his glove off Pat Cummins bouncer while on 67 in Ranchi.

“Everyone wrote us off, but to be in this position in the last test of the series that’s 1-1, I think the pressure is now on India“. The third test in Pune was drawn.